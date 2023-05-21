Home » Tennis, Medvedev conquers the Internazionali Bnl d’Italia
The champion of the Rome 2023 Masters 1000 is Daniil Medvedev. The Russian defeated the Danish Holger Rune 7-5, 7-5 in the final. For Medvedev it is the first victory in his career on clay, and also his twentieth tournament: all different tournaments.

Curiously it is the same result of the semifinal between the Russian and Tsitsipas, and the real surprise is not his victory, but having seen him – for the entire duration of the event – always calm, never a protest or a discussion with a judge of chair or opponent.

With this triumph, the Russian will also become number two tomorrow: he too (like Alcaraz) overtakes Novak Djokovic: the Spaniard will be no. 1, the Russian no. 2 and the Serbian drops to third position.

“Me favorite at Roland Garros? The others can tell, I want to enjoy this moment, then we’ll talk about it.”




