Home World Tension between India and Canada over the separatist referendum organized by the Sikhs of the diaspora
World

Tension between India and Canada over the separatist referendum organized by the Sikhs of the diaspora

by admin
Tension between India and Canada over the separatist referendum organized by the Sikhs of the diaspora

OTTAWA – Tense relations between Canada e India in view of November 6, the date on which the referendum on the independence of Khalistanorganized in the North American country by Sikhs for Justice (Sfj)a separatist association banned in India since 2019. In recent days, Asianews reports, Delhi asked Ottawa to stop and denounce the referendum initiative, recalling that the two countries had previously agreed not to allow their territory to be used for activities detrimental to the safety of the other nation.

This

See also  Building a Path of Opportunity to Common Prosperity——Comments on General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Plan to Promote the Joint Construction of the “Belt and Road”

You may also like

The White House against Abu Mazen for words...

Iran, fire and revolt in the prison where...

Welcome to the special issue of the 20th...

There is no bread and petrol, Tunisia in...

The Supreme Court refused to intervene in the...

China: Xi’s challenge and threats, from Taiwan to...

New Chancellor of the Exchequer admits mistakes in...

People’s Daily Ren Zhongping’s article: Ten years of...

China, Xi Jinping opens the 20th congress of...

Russian-Ukrainian war, Russian firing range attacked in Belgorod:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy