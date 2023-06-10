Home » Teodora Džehverović on the street in underpants and sandpaper | Entertainment
Singer Teodora Džehverović is again in the spotlight because of her nudity

Source: Instagram/TeodoraDzehverovic

Just a few days after she was caught at the Partizan match, a video surfaced in which the singer can allegedly be heard in love with her ex-partner. This clip and numerous appearances on the stands increased interest in the singer, which she used to promote her new song.

Along with the scandals, Teodora constantly publishes on social networks tricky clips from the beach and from the gym, and now she has also published one from the city center.

Teodora took a photo of herself in her underwear while she had “angel wings” on her back, and at one point she asked herself “why all the passers-by are taking pictures of her”.

Here’s why:


00:12

Teodora Džehverović filming on the street
Source: Instagram/teodoradzehverovic

Source: Instagram/teodoradzehverovic

