Teodora Radojičić was left by his parents Fun

Starlet Teodora Radojičić revealed how she ended up in a reality show, and then in prison

Izvor: HYPE TV/Screenshot

With the starlet Tamara Đurić, she stayed in Turkey, where both of them did some aesthetic interventions on their faces, and now, as a guest on the show hosted by Dalila Dragojević, she revealed details from her childhood, as well as the bars. Teodora claims that she was convicted and served time for something she did not do:

“It is true that I was there at that moment, but I was not responsible for such things, I was accused of very serious crimes“.



See description Spent 4 YEARS IN PRISON, DOESN’T EVEN REMEMBER HER PARENTS: Serbian starlet admitted – Because of POVERTY, I turned to the street! Hide description Source: Instagram/teodora_queen_No. picture: 8

1 / 8 Source: Instagram/teodora_queen_No. picture: 8

2 / 8 Source: Instagram/teodora_queen_No. picture: 8

3 / 8 AD Source: Instagram/teodora_queen_No. picture: 8

4 / 8 Source: Instagram/teodora_queen_No. picture: 8

5 / 8 Source: Instagram/teodora_queen_No. picture: 8

6 / 8 AD Source: Instagram/teodora_queen_No. picture: 8

7 / 8 Source: Instagram/teodora_queen_No. picture: 8

8 / 8

Radojčić also revealed that she does not remember her parents, because they left her with her grandparents as a child. “I don’t remember my parents, our grandparents took care of usgrandfather stayed in the village, grandmother lived with us in Belgrade, I didn’t grow up with my parents because they were young and crazy, they rushed and didn’t think much, my brother was born then I and they split up. The mother had a more problematic characterthey often tell me that I pulled on her, considering that similar and the same things happened to us throughout our lives, including this prison of mine, she also survived the same thing and was sentenced as much as I was, she was sentenced for the same crime as me, coincidence or not, and she was sentenced to 4 years. We were very young when she left us, but I don’t remember and I didn’t ask much because my parents and their parents were not on good terms. That was a topic I felt I should skip.”

Tamara also revealed that her peers bullied her because she was different:

“They watched me at school with a kind of bullying, they were cruel and cruel, I stood out a lot from those kids, but that’s how it is now and I’m the same as when I was little, only in the meantime life took its course. I’m unfortunately, a child who grew up in worse conditions than other children, we lived with my grandmother’s pension of 50 euros, but I never asked for anything, and then I seemed to understand everything that was happening. I didn’t even want to take money for a snack, I ran home to eat peas that were cooked three days ago, all the children looked at me strangely, all that remained in my head, I faced all those holes only later”.

Teodora reveals that she had friends at school who sympathized with her, “but it offended her”.

“I never liked someone looking at me with regret. They had settled families, I didn’t have money. But there were also those who made fun of me, but I didn’t let it affect me. They kept saying that I I’m simple, and I’m someone who started from my own area, so I sat with people from various backgrounds, people like to label”.

Source: Instagram/screenshot/balzak_teodora

She entered the reality show when she realized that she was no longer a child: “I grew up before my peers, and all that because of my childhood complexes, that I was poor, I simply did not want to allow myself to continue to be poor, I told myself that no one would laugh at me anymore, I will buy everything I wanted, and the transition from elementary to high school I achieved all that. I came to the reality show quite by accident, it was all written down somewhere. I received a proposal from an acquaintance”.

She admitted that she stopped being poor by turning to the street, but did not reveal details other than that she “didn’t work in a bakery”.

“I turned to the street, I wouldn’t talk about it, but anyway I didn’t work in a bakery, I took shortcuts through life, and that got me what I wanted. At that moment, I felt good and I was happy, I was feeding my soul , I can’t say that now. I never revealed to my grandmother how much and where my money came from, but she never even asked me, the clash of generations led to the fact that she could not know where life took me. Grandma still prepared lunch, did our laundry, took care of us and gave us all her love, even saved for us. She tried hard, but she couldn’t help us much with education. There was no one to tell me ‘hey, what you’re doing now is not smart'”.

He does not remember the period after the reality show the best.

“After the reality show, I completely lost my mind, I became anorexic, I also had insomnia, one day I just came to the hairdresser and said cut my hair bald, she looked at me confused, I said cut it and she had to, after that I felt I got terribly ill and ended up in the hospital. The doctors predicted a maximum of six months to live for me, I lost collagen, my veins started to burst, then the town’s stories started and I was alone”.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community FAMOUS LIFE and be up to date every day!