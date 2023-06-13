Posture trainer: How useful are the straight holders?

Posture trainers are easy to use and are designed to help people adopt a healthy posture. In the long term, this measure should help to prevent back problems. You can read about posture trainers here.

It is not easy to consciously pay attention to a healthy posture in (professional) everyday life. Anyone who has ever been to a specialist and been shown what the correct posture should look like will notice that this can only be implemented in everyday life if conscious attention is paid to it. However, incorrect posture can lead to permanent damage and pain. This is especially true for people who do little or no exercise, because sooner or later they are affected by back, shoulder or neck pain. Targeted training of the muscles is therefore recommended for everyone, but posture trainers can also be a practical help in everyday life to adopt an upright posture. It is a type of belt that can be worn over or under clothing. By wearing it regularly, the posture trainer should make a positive contribution to correcting the posture of the back and shoulders.

Do posture trainers make sense?



Whether a posture trainer makes sense for you personally can only be answered individually. If you’ve struggled with back, shoulder, or neck pain for a long time, a posture coach could help you correct your posture. This is especially true for people who have an office job, move little and have to look at the computer a lot. If you are unsure whether a posture trainer makes sense for you, you can seek advice from an orthopedist or physiotherapist. This can also be useful when it comes to how long and how often you should wear the posture trainer. Manufacturers do make recommendations for their products, but individual advice from a specialist achieves better results. A posture trainer makes sense as a support in everyday life, because the belt reminds you when you are in an upright posture and when not. In the long term, this ensures a learning effect and you adopt the correct posture yourself.

A posture trainer can be worn over or under clothing © Getty Images

Posture trainer in comparison



There are various providers of posture trainers. Here you will find three straight holders in comparison.

Posture Trainer by Blackroll



The manufacturer Blackroll is known for its foam rollers, but also offers various other products, such as this one posture trainer. According to the manufacturer, it should ensure better posture at work, in everyday life and during sports. It specifically strengthens the shoulder and back muscles. The straight holder should be easy to put on thanks to a practical Velcro fastener. The material consists of flexible cotton, nylon and elastane.

Mosswell straightener



The posture trainer by Mosswell is suitable for people who sit a lot. It applies constant, light pressure to your shoulders, helping you correct your posture on your own. The material consists of elastic nylon threads and stretchable neoprene. The manufacturer recommends wearing the shoulder strap for around 20 to 30 minutes a day at the beginning to allow the muscles to get used to it. You can then increase the wearing time to two to three hours a day.

Physio Spirit posture corrector



Also the posture trainer by Physio Spirit is designed to help you correct your posture and relieve pain in your neck, back and shoulders. The design is minimalist, so that the straight holder is easy to wear in everyday life. The posture corrector is available in two different sizes.

Note: This article contains general information and cannot replace a visit to a doctor.

