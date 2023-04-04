Terra Amara, the previews of the next episodes: the protagonist dying after falling from the terrace, a real tragedy.

There is never a shortage of twists in Cukurova. He knows it well Zuleyha Altunthe absolute protagonist of Bitter land, the soap that has now entered the hearts of Italian viewers. At the center of the plot is a tormented love story and the events, full of obstacles, of the young Altun. Which, unfortunately, will still have to go through a lot before the grand finale of the series. There are still several seasons to go and Zuleyha will never lack problems. Just like the one we’re telling you about today.

What will occur at villa Yaman is a real one tragedy as one of the characters of the soap will accidentally fall from the terrace. The scene will be chilling and the worst will be feared. All under the desperate eyes of Zuleyha, who will live one of the darkest and most difficult periods of her life… If you don’t fear spoilers and are curious to find out what will happen, read on!

Terra Amara, Zuleyha’s daughter falls from the terrace and risks dying

Those who know Turkish spoilers know that Zuleyha will soon become mom for the second time. It will be Demir’s first true son, or rather his first daughter: it will in fact be a little girl, whom Altun will decide to call Leyla, like the woman who took care of her after her mom died. A big party at villa Yaman for the arrival of the little one, but she too won’t be ‘immune’ from negative moments. It will be little Leyla, in fact, the protagonist of a terrible accident which will take place right on the family estate.

A tragic event to say the least will mark (once again) the life of Zuleyha, who will see a chilling scene with her own eyes. His little girl will fall violently from one of the terraces of villa Yaman, due to an inattention by Fadik, who was taking care of her. A real tragedy, which will immediately make one think of the worst since the child will appear in serious condition and she will be urgently transported to the hospital. A dramatic moment for Zuleyha, who will have to deal with a very painful hypothesis: her Leyla he will risk his life. How will it end?

Fortunately, everything will work out for the best. Thanks to the timely rush to the hospital, the little one will be able to survive but they will be dramatic moments for the Yaman family. And, as you can imagine, they won’t be the only ones… Leyla will have saved her life, but several absolute protagonists of the soap will leave the scene in the most tragic way. First of all the young Yilmaz Akkaya, who will lose his life following a car accident. Just when he thought he could finally live her love with Zuleyha, the man will have to say goodbye forever. A dramatic scene, which will make viewers shed rivers of tears. We just have to tune in to Channel 5 to find out all the details. You will see some beautiful ones!