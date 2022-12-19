Home World Thailand, 33 missing in the sinking of a Navy ship




The death toll from the sinking of a Thai navy ship is at least 33 missing. The accident, caused by a strong storm, occurred in the Gulf of Thailand. The army has launched a search and rescue operation involving ships, planes and helicopters to try and locate some of the crew believed to be adrift on a distress craft. HTMS Sukhothai began sinking just before midnight on Sunday after suffering a series of engine problems while lying about 37 kilometers to the east off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province. southwest of Bangkok. The 106 crew on board had to leave the ship. Seventy-three of them were rescued by another navy vessel.

