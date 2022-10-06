At least 30 deaths, including children, are the first toll of an attack in a kindergarten in the province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, north of Thailand. The police reported this, stating that the man who broke into the children’s center armed with a gun and knife took his own life. According to the police major general Achayon Kraithong, the victims would be over 30 while a spokesman for the regional office confirmed 26 including 23 children, two teachers and a police officer.

Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayut Chan-O-Cha, ordered an investigation into the “horrific” massacre. “Regarding the terrible accident in Nong Bua Lamphu province, I would like to express my deepest pain and condolences to the families of the deceased and injured,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

The attack began at 12.30 local time, then the attacker fled in a car and hit several pedestrians, according to the colonel. Jakkapat Vijitraithaya. In the first reconstructions of the local media we read that the gunman is Panya Khamrab. A former police officer that after carrying out the massacre he would return home where he killed his wife and son before taking his own life. Kamrab, 34, was fired from police last year for testing positive for a drug test. The Thai media reported this, adding that the man had a problem of addiction to methamphetamine. The trial against the former agent was supposed to start tomorrow.

The rate of possession of firearms in Thailand it is high compared to other countries in the region, and the official figures do not include the huge number of illegal weapons, many of which have been introduced over the years by neighboring countries in conflict. But shootings are rare. A shooting by an army officer, who had had an argument with a superior, occurred in February 2020 in a shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, in which 29 people lost their lives.