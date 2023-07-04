Home » “Thanks to Piantedosi and Johansson for the visit. Now we await concrete acts from Brussels”
World

“Thanks to Piantedosi and Johansson for the visit. Now we await concrete acts from Brussels”

by admin
“Thanks to Piantedosi and Johansson for the visit. Now we await concrete acts from Brussels”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​8 seconds ago

“I express my appreciation for today’s visit to Lampedusa by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and European Commissioner Ylva Johansson. It is a sign of great attention from national and international institutions towards the island, which faces a continuous emergency and calls for definitive solutions to the problems associated with the uninterrupted flow of migrants.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Lampedusa, Schifani: “Thanks to Piantedosi and Johansson for the visit. Now we await concrete actions from Brussels” it appeared 8 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The last tribute to Costanzo, solemn funeral in Rome - Cultura & Spettacoli

You may also like

Udinese – From Nesto’s farewell to the rumors...

I participated in the Cameroon Bloggers Summit ~...

Collection signed by stylist Isabela Capeto brings Brazilianness...

How stress affects intimate relationships | Magazine

Udinese – All about Samardzic, who will prevail?...

Record Drug Seizures in Cuba: 3,512.33 kg Confiscated...

I made a documentary film about blogging –...

Leader of the Norwegian leftist party steals glasses...

Mirka Federer at Wimbledon in a white dress...

The Boys in the Car version with Nahel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy