“Caring too much about what other people think makes you a sheep. Being misunderstood is not a weakness but a strength. You and a group of rebels have the space to solve an important problem that could not be solved otherwise.” In his blog blog.samaltman.com, Sam Altman talks about how he feels about everything and about caring too much about what others think he quotes «Coco Chanel’s memorable words:“ I don’t care what you think of me. I don’t think about you at all.”

Samuel Altman, 37 years old, born in Chicago but raised in Saint Louis, student of computer science and mathematics at Stanford University, is the creator of Chat GPT, the chatbot that demonstrates the impressive steps taken in the field of Artificial Intelligence of large consumption. A speech model that can write a letter or a song or an assignment for you and has already been banned in New York schools.

The ambition

Altman thinks of an artificial intelligence for the “good of humanity”. He received his first Mac at the age of eight and soon, says his dermatologist mother, learned to take it apart and put it back together perfectly. Four years ago he declared his ambition: «To imitate the human brain». So he focused on «breaking latest news the Artificial General Intelligence understood as a machine that can do anything the brain does. My goal in OpenAi is to create a largely profitable breaking latest news».

And the revolution starts right from OpenAi, a research laboratory created with Elon Musk, his friend, who soon leaves the lab to follow artificial intelligence projects within Tesla. To follow OpenAI well, Altman is stepping down as president of Y Combinator, a venture capital firm that has invested in more than 1,400 startups including Airbnb, Reddit, Dropbox and Stripe. Before Y Combinator he founded Loopt, a social network which he then sells for 43 million dollars.

Relations with Microsoft

Preliminaries of the classic Silicon Valley genius who already has an idea as a young man and around the age of thirty is already in charge of an important project. Altman creates OpenAI as a non-profit, then quickly converts to for-profit and aggressively seeks lenders. He finds them. In OpenAI, from which ChatGpt was born, Microsoft invests one billion in 2019, then another two billion according to sources in the New York Times, now the company led by Satya Nadella would be ready to invest another 10 billion, a figure that could change but which demonstrates how Microsoft has every intention of increasing its technological advantage over other Big Tech companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google. Advantage he hasn’t had in 20 years.