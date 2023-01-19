As a result of the concerns presented by users of the electrically subnormal community of Bellavista in La Paz sector, in Santa Marta, the company Air-e announced that will meet with leaders in order to address your concerns

It may interest you: Santa Marta is the city with the highest costs in electricity rates

The company specified that this sector falls within the current regulations, in which consumption billing is established in a community manner through measurement equipment called totalizers.

It is important to point out that the different areas of the company maintain a constant dialogue with the leaders in the city in the joint search for solutions.

The Air-e company will argue to the community of La Paz the reasons for the high costs of energy bills.

As a result of this situation, residents they refuse to pay the energy serviceIt is worth mentioning that, in previous weeks, the community had an increase in the total value to be paid for the month.

You may also be interested in: In the La Paz neighborhood, they cannot bear high energy rates

For their part, the residents of La Paz hope that in this dialogue table the high costs that are being reflected in the energy bill can be clarified, since the community has a community accountant and it does not have direct meters in the houses.