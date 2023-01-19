Home News Air-e prepares a dialogue table with leaders from the La Paz sector
News

Air-e prepares a dialogue table with leaders from the La Paz sector

by admin
Air-e prepares a dialogue table with leaders from the La Paz sector

As a result of the concerns presented by users of the electrically subnormal community of Bellavista in La Paz sector, in Santa Marta, the company Air-e announced that will meet with leaders in order to address your concerns

It may interest you: Santa Marta is the city with the highest costs in electricity rates

The company specified that this sector falls within the current regulations, in which consumption billing is established in a community manner through measurement equipment called totalizers.

It is important to point out that the different areas of the company maintain a constant dialogue with the leaders in the city in the joint search for solutions.

The Air-e company will argue to the community of La Paz the reasons for the high costs of energy bills.

As a result of this situation, residents they refuse to pay the energy serviceIt is worth mentioning that, in previous weeks, the community had an increase in the total value to be paid for the month.

You may also be interested in: In the La Paz neighborhood, they cannot bear high energy rates

For their part, the residents of La Paz hope that in this dialogue table the high costs that are being reflected in the energy bill can be clarified, since the community has a community accountant and it does not have direct meters in the houses.

See also  Acrobatic thieves in via Cavour in Mogliano, the piggy bank of two girls was also stolen

You may also like

Last night two events disturbed public order in...

‘Cucho’ and Yílmar, summoned to the National Team

On the eve of the Spring Festival, Xi...

Neivano shopkeepers in search of associativity and cooperativity

Spring Festival weather is here!The holiday will welcome...

Police in Meta frustrated the kidnapping of a...

Carmelo Valencia ended his career as a footballer

Focusing on epidemic prevention and control, safety management,...

María Fernanda Cabal criticized the Minister of Defense...

Yumbo-Pasto pipeline is urgently needed, which has been...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy