HELSINKI – Sanna Marin he lost. Because she was too popular. We can start from this paradox to explain the defeat of Finnish Social Democratic Prime Ministerwho came third with her party in yesterday’s legislative elections.

The Sdp thanks to her, he obtained 19.9% ​​of the votes and 43 seats, better than in 2019 (17.7% and 40 seats, which was enough to lead the government) and also of 2015 and 2011.