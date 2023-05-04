Home » The 2024 candidate of the Chinese Kuomintang nominated Zhu Lilun this month and promised that “the list will not include me” – Minnan Net
China Taiwan Network, May 4th, according to Taiwan’s “United Daily News“, the Chinese Kuomintang’s 2024 Taiwan leader candidate has not yet been decided. It was previously reported that Hou Youyi had been internally recruited by the Chinese Kuomintang high-level officials. Party chairman Zhu Lilun said at the Central Standing Committee yesterday (3rd) that only unity can win the election. He called on everyone to let go of their ego, and emphasized that “the list of the strongest definitely does not include me, and I am not included.”

Zhu Lilun said that in the face of the 2024 Taiwan leader election, “the strongest and best candidate will be put forward this month.” He emphasized that throughout the nomination process, not only was he firm and selfless, but he would uphold party affairs, endure hard work, and even endure slander and humiliation.

Zhu Lilun also emphasized that he can’t ask everyone to be as selfless as he is, but he can only ask everyone, “Be smaller for me, and be bigger for me”, so that we can truly unite and fight together, fight side by side, and finally win.

