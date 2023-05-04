Elections 28M | Vox coup de effect: Gestoso takes more than 200 leaders and affiliates linked to the PP and CS in districts

Former and current members and locals of these parties publicly confirm their move to Abascal’s party by attending a “brotherhood dinner” held in San José de la Montaña tonight

Less than a month before the elections, Vox has just revealed its master move in the districts of Murcia. This week they will join this formation more than 200 charges, ex-charges and affiliates of the People’s Party and of citizens who are going to meet tonight at the La Gotera restaurant in San José de la Montaña to celebrate a “brotherhood dinner” together with the team of Luis Gestosothe candidate of the Abascal party for the Mayor of the capital of Segura.

As already advanced by La Opinión de Murcia, from the Iberian Press groupThe last Sundaythese are current and former members and members of the municipal councils of the Consistory, thus confirming their signing by Vox. “We are going to dismantle the PP in the districts”has assured the Gestoso himself to this Editorial.

The Vox leader has been working on this strategy since January, shortly after he was named the party’s candidate for City Hall. “They come with me because they can’t take it anymore Crossbow already López Miras, who have completely abandoned the districts, like all their electorate,” he explains. “A Fulgencio Perona —Deputy Secretary for Decentralization of the popular Murcians— already Roque Ortiz —former councilor for Public Works— can’t even see them either,” he adds.

Furthermore, it so happens that La Gotera is a traditional meeting place for members and supporters of the PPmany of which change parties, but not their main restaurant.

The most notorious ‘fugues’

Tonight he will be seen there Manuel Duranpresident of the PP in Lobosillo and pre-candidate to preside over the PP in the Autonomous Congress of 2022, who had been affiliated with the PP since 1986 and has just resigned.

Letter to López Miras from Manuel Durán In Manuel Durán’s farewell letter, addressed to the president of the regional PP, Fernando López Miras, he laments that “only betrayal and disloyalty remain in the leadership.” And he explains: “It hurts to see how generations of valuable people are liquidated, or others are simply cornered, for thinking that there can be a better Murcia for everyone. It hurts to see how the party’s statutes and the most elementary norms of democracy they are trampled daily, under the mantra that the end justifies the means. And it hurts to see how a great political project is destroyed to turn it into just a machine to win elections, with no other objective than to hold power. For these reasons, and for some more that I keep to myself, I do not want to continue being part of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia”.

Other leaders who make the leap to Vox, as they have confirmed from this party, are Jose Mateos (PP), mayor for 16 years of Guadalupe; Juan Jimenez (PP), pedal of Sangonera la Verde for 12 years; Mariano Gonzalez (PP), president of the Municipal Board of El Raal for 8 years; Caesar Saura (PP), who was vice president of the Board of La Alberca for 4 years; and Peter Morales (CS), mayor for 4 years in Los Dolores.

Initially, more than 190 people from the Murcia districts and neighborhoods were expected in La Gotera, who arrive hand in hand with the charges or former charges of PP and CS who go to Vox. The ten from Puente Tocinos, Torreagüera (4), Sangonera la Verde (14), Sangonera la Seca (6), Beniaján (3), El Raal (7), Los Garres (11), Cabezo de Torres (10), stand out. Churra (3), San Ginés (6), San Pío X (6), Infante (3), Barqueros (9), San José de la Vega (5), Zarandona (2), Murcia center (21) and El Palmar (10). From the area of ​​Guadalupe, La Ñora and Javalí Viejo, 6 people will join as affiliates; another 12 from Era Alta, Nonduermas and Puebla de Soto; 20 from Sucina, Gea and Truyols, Los Martínez del Puerto, Avileses, Lobosillo and El Raal; another 13 from Santo Ángel, La Alberca and Algezares; and, finally, 10 from Patiño, Albatalía and Los Dolores. In Vox they add that the reservation was increased by more than thirty people in the last days.

The vast majority of the guests come from the PPHowever, you can also find municipal leaders of Ciudadanos (in Patiño, Los Dolores and La Albatalía) and one of the PSOE (Rincón de Seca).

From Citizens, David Sanchez claims that “Where you have to put district leaders is on the list”, as the oranges have done with up to eleven pedáneos and vocals, “one of them number 2, and not in restaurants,” he explains. The Secretary of Communication of Cs Region of Murcia shows that in Vox they have chosen from CS the “discards” of him; and “they don’t even put them on the lists, the last thing that could occur to them is to get out of it.”

José Mateos, to the left of Antelo, and Juan Jiménez, to the right of Gestoso, in the last act of Vox in Murcia. | IT

For their part, sources close to the PP point out that those who were councilors with the former mayor will appear there Miguel Angel Chamber Christopher Herrero y Jose Ros. And although there was speculation about the possibility that the Chamber would go to dinner, La Opinión has been able to find out that the historic leader of the PP will attend an act of the Ingenio Foundation in Torre Pacheco tonight.

The same sources consulted also try to downplay the matter, stating that “they don’t even reach a hundred”, ensuring that the majority have been out of the party for years. This is the case of exediles Herrero and Ros, as well as expedan Mateos, although the latter resigned only a few months ago. “They were out a long time ago,” they insist.

The Popular Party has not wanted to make any kind of official statement about tonight’s meeting.