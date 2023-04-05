UCC Assigeco Piacenza communicates that the player Brady Skeens during Sunday’s game

against APU Udine suffered a fall trauma to his left wrist. Clinical tests and

tests to which it was subjected have highlighted the presence of an instability

of the joint. In the next few days he will carry out further investigations to establish the extent of the

damage and recovery times.

DS Assigeco Alessandro Pagani analyzes the moment:

“Unfortunately we are here to comment on the umpteenth injury of the season after those that occurred to Galmarini, Sabatini and McGusty in the last month, as well as various ailments that they never allowed the coaching staff to work with the full squad. We await the results of the last exams that we will carry out on Friday a

Brady, but we know that any loss of him would be a major blow to our company

digest. It is in moments like these that you have to stay positive, try to stay united and

fully support these guys who have had a great season so far. I hope that

this may already occur on Saturday against Fortitudo, where a great battle awaits us but

above all, a beautiful game to play against a historic Italian basketball club”.