Today, Xiaomi product manager Wei Siqi released a real photo of the Civi 2. This new color scheme is named Little White Skirt. Wei Siqi said:Civi 2 looks better and better”。

as the picture shows,The back of Civi 2 is not a simple pure white design, but a layer of texture is added.The middle frame is suspected to be made of metal.The main rear camera is 50 million pixels, and there is a Dolby Atmos logo on the top.

According to reports, Xiaomi Civi 2 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 (Snapdragon 7 Gen1) processor and supports 67W wired flash charging.

Among them, the Snapdragon 7 adopts Samsung’s 4nm process, and the CPU is one A710 super core with a main frequency of 2.4GHz, three A710 large cores at 2.36GHz, and four A510 small cores at 1.8GHz. In terms of GPU, the graphics rendering speed of the Snapdragon 7 is 20% higher than that of the Snapdragon 778G.

In addition, Xiaomi Civi 2 is equipped with self-developed beauty technology, which is officially called “pixel-level skin rejuvenation technology“.

This technology is different from the previous microdermabrasion. It does not roughly wipe out the acne, but after deeply learning your real skin characteristics, the skin characteristics are reconstructed in the problem skin area. Therefore, every photo taken by the Civi series can achieve a real and beautiful effect.

It is worth noting that Xiaomi also co-branded with Hello Kitty, bringing a new exclusive image customized by Hello Kitty, which will be officially released on September 27.

