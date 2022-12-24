Redmi K60 series explodes: over 160,000 reservations in less than 1 day

According to today’s news, the Redmi K60 series is on the shelves of JD.com’s self-operated store and accepts reservations.In less than a day, more than 160,000 people made reservations for the K60 series,Popularity is hot.

It is reported that the Redmi K60 series is equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform.AnTuTu’s running score exceeded 1.35 million.

Lu Weibing of Xiaomi Group pointed out that the second-generation Snapdragon 8 witnessed the inflection point of Android performance. This time, the K60 series self-developed violent engine, the underlying optimization rewrites performance scheduling, not only gives you a stronger chip, but also makes the same chip stronger. In 2023, The K60 series bid farewell to gaming phones with performance beyond gaming phones.

​Lu Weibing emphasized that the violent engine of the K60 series does not reduce the image quality, frame rate, or brightness, and predicts the computing power in real time.Dynamic adjustment and frame stabilization, fine power consumption scheduling, completely solve the problem of “sudden brightness drop” in games, and surpass e-sports mobile phones.

also,The K60 series is upgraded to the latest LPDDR5X+UFS4.0, equipped with up to 16GB memory and 512GB storage,It adopts 2K direct screen, the rear main camera of the high-end version is 50 million pixels, supports OIS optical image stabilization, the standard version of the rear main camera is 64 million pixels, and supports up to 120W wired + 30W wireless flash charging.

The machine will debut on December 27.