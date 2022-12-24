The singer Elisa has declared that she has to stop the dates of her concerts due to the paroxysmal positional vertigo she suffers from: but what does this disorder entail?

Elisa, born in 1977, is certainly one of the most beautiful and awarded Italian voices both in Italy and abroad. Of Trieste origins and at the registry office Elisa Toffoli, the artist has brought his music, his talent and natural gift in singing around the world, winning prizes such as the podium at the Sanremo Festival, an MTV Europe Music Awards and the Silver Ribbon for the best original song, “Love is Required”. She now she’s on tour with’Intimate nights”, but a problem of salute forced her to postpone the dates.

Elisa’s announcement on Instagram

She announced it and explained it to the fans herself Elisa through one of his stories on Instagram: “The doctor advised me to wait, to avoid the risk of relapses. For this reason, with a heavy weight on me, I also had to move the Florence dates. I am so sorry for the people I have caused an inconvenience, it is truly a pity but I hope to see you again at the concerts that I have repositioned in January”. But what is this health problem the singer refers to? It is the paroxysmal positional vertigoa disease that is not serious but causes symptoms disabling for a person who has to live on stage and perform amid lights and people. However, delicate as always, Elisa wants to reiterate that there is really nothing dangerous at the moment: “I want to say that I feel better and better: the dizziness and nausea are almost completely gone, so I plan to resume my tour and Roma. Thanks to all those who wished me well and to all the people who are worrying about me and my health”.

What is paroxysmal positional vertigo

As duly reported by the site of Humanitasparoxysmal positional vertigo, also called canalolithiasis, is “due to an alteration of the function of the organ of balance located in the inner ear”. The victim of this disorder perceives a “illusory feeling that what surrounds it moves in a rotational sense, as on a carousel, in relation to specific movements of the head”. A problem, clearly, also and above all for people who carry out jobs in which performance is essential, such as Elisa. The sudden vertigo that affects the subject is the primary symptom to which the disturbance should be associated, in order to reach a diagnosis with a specialist assessment at the office of a otolaryngologist.

The consequences of pathology on the state of mind

While not considered a serious pathology, it is a “condition that generates anxiety and fear in those who experience it”: in fact, we often live in a constant state of alert waiting for a symptom to recur, in an attempt to prevent it. All that can be done, however, to solve the problem, is to treat it if necessary through “liberating maneuvers”, “in order to remove the otolithic aggregate of the involved semicircular canal”.