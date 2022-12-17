Man buys Yangtze River Storage 2TB SSD for 1199 yuan, complains about finger scratches after refurbishment: Netizens die laughing after watching it

At the beginning of this month, Yangtze River Storage TiPlus7100 2TB SSD was launched, priced at 1199 yuan, which attracted the attention of many netizens.

TiPlus7100 upgrades the Xtacking 3.0 architecture flash memory, with a flash memory interface bandwidth of up to 2400MT/s, which is 50% faster than the previous generation; in the non-slow design and four-channel solution, it gives the hard disk a continuous read of up to 7000MB/s and 6000MB/s Write speed, achieving saturation performance close to PCIe4.0.

It adopts M.2 2280 specification and single-sided PCB design, which is conducive to the installation and expansion of all-in-one machines, ultra-thin notebooks, gaming notebooks, PS5 and other small-space devices. Flexible compatibility fully supports Gen4 and most Gen3 systems, satisfying gamers and users More usage environment requirements.

According to the 1818 GoldenEye report,Some time ago, Xiao Zhu bought a solid-state hard drive (Yangtze River Storage TiPlus7100 2TB). After receiving the goods, he found traces of plugging and unplugging on the conductive contacts, and suspected that the hard drive was not new. The hard disk can be used to check the usage time, the number of reads and writes, etc., but Xiao Zhu did not check it. He said that he has a better understanding of electronic products, and he thinks that the traces of plugging and unplugging are more meaningful.

In this regard, the official stated that this is normal, because a test must be carried out before leaving the factory. Many netizens also complained and laughed to death after reading it. mark.