[NTD Times, Beijing time, December 23, 2022]The Chinese Communist Party virus epidemic (COVID-19) has recently broken out in mainland China, and many provinces and cities with severe epidemics have fallen into the chaos of a serious run on the medical system. At present, the epidemic situation in Shanghai is rushing to its peak. A hospital issued a “war mobilization” a few days ago, bluntly saying that it must prepare for a “tragic battle.”

According to a Reuters report on Thursday (December 22), Shanghai Deji Hospital issued a notice on its official WeChat public account on the 21st, saying that about 5.43 million people in Shanghai have been infected with the new crown virus, and there will be more than 100,000 people in the city by the end of the year. 12.5 million people were infected. Christmas, New Year’s Day and Spring Festival (Chinese New Year) are not destined to be safe this year.

In this tragic announcement, the private hospital warned its 400 employees that Shanghai is about to fall, and everyone must be prepared for “Yang”.

The notice reads, “This is a tragic battle. The whole of Greater Shanghai will fall. All hospital staff, family members, and inpatients will be infected. But we have no choice. We must respond in unity and cannot escape.”

After attracting the attention of foreign media, the notice posted on the WeChat official account of Deji Hospital was quietly withdrawn on the afternoon of the 22nd. In the face of media inquiries, the operator of the hospital switchboard said that it was temporarily unable to respond to the notice.

Shanghai just experienced a two-month lockdown at the turn of spring and summer this year. At that time, a large number of citizens who had no time to stock up on supplies were locked up at home and starved. The calls of Shanghainese urgently posting to buy vegetables and food flooded China. On major online social platforms, there have even been incidents where elderly people starved to death at home, and some people couldn’t bear to be locked at home for a long time and committed suicide by jumping off the building.

Now, with the explosive growth of infected people, Shanghai has fallen into the chaos of severe shortage of medical resources: tens of thousands or even millions of people have “become positive” (infected) at an extremely fast speed, and severe patients Hospitals were overwhelmed, and the beds in hospitals were generally seriously insufficient. Blood reserves and pharmacy reserves were extremely tight. A large number of dead bodies were too late to be transported for cremation.

Due to the severity of the epidemic, most Shanghai citizens choose to stay at home and try not to go out. Many shops have to close their doors because employees cannot go to work due to the epidemic. Many areas of Shanghai are still as quiet as they were during the lockdown, and there are almost no people on the streets.

The current chaotic situation of the large-scale outbreak of the epidemic in China has aroused serious concerns and concerns from the international community.

According to Voice of America, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the media a few days ago that “WHO is deeply concerned about the changing epidemic situation in China due to the increasing number of serious diseases reported.”

Tedros said the WHO needed more detailed information, including the severity of the disease, the number of people hospitalized and the need for intensive care unit support, to make a full assessment of the outbreak.

Mike Ryan, Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, directly pointed out that China‘s ICU (intensive care unit) is seriously insufficient, threatening the lives of many people. Ryan said: “In China, there are relatively few ICU cases publicly reported, and in fact the ICU can no longer meet the needs.”

The British health data company Airfinity announced this week that the current daily number of infections in China may have exceeded 1 million, and the daily death toll has exceeded 5,000.

(Comprehensive report by reporter He Yating/Editor in charge: Zhu Xinrui)

