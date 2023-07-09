Green Beauty Guangdong: Protecting and Promoting the Ecological Treasure of Mangrove Forests

Title: Guangdong’s Efforts to Preserve Mangroves and Promote Ecological Development

Subtitle: Guangdong’s Commitment to Green Beauty and Sustainable Growth

In midsummer and July, Jinniu Island, located in Zhanjiang, Guangdong, has become a haven for mangroves. This thriving mangrove forest, declared a “national treasure” by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his visit in April, highlights the importance of ecological preservation and green development. Guangdong, as a major economic province, is embarking on a mission to promote the construction of a green and beautiful environment.

The recently implemented “Guangdong Provincial Forest Protection and Management Regulations” reflect the province’s commitment to precise efforts in planting, protecting, and expanding greenery. Under the new regulations, forest protection and management have been legalized, and measures have been put in place to address damages to ancient and famous trees.

Guangdong, known as the “province with the largest economy” and “a major manufacturing province,” is also home to lush forests, including the primitive and urban forests. To ensure a balance between development and environmental preservation, the concept of “green beauty” has been introduced. This approach aims to improve the overall quality of ecological construction and create a stable, healthy, high-quality, and efficient forest ecosystem.

To address the issue of weak forestry economy in many villages and towns, the “explosive period” of development is anticipated after the planning and management of forestry resources have been coordinated. With approximately 142 million acres of forest land in Guangdong, a significant portion can be transformed into a green and high-quality development engine, while the rest can be designated for ecological preservation.

Guangdong’s commitment to ecological construction and environmental governance has yielded remarkable results. The province has become a pioneer in regional air pollution prevention and control, significantly reducing the concentration of PM2.5 particles in the atmosphere. Through the Guangzhou Carbon Emissions Trading Center, Guangdong has also explored the financial potential of forest carbon sinks and turned “green” into gold.

With a focus on green and low-carbon transformation, Guangdong aims to integrate the concept of “green beauty” into various industries, construction projects, transportation systems, and more. This commitment not only emphasizes ecological preservation but also seeks economic development dividends, making green a driving force in the province’s growth.

The future of industry in Guangdong is anchored in the principles of “green beauty.” By breaking free from traditional practices, the province seeks to embrace sustainable and environmentally friendly approaches. Fishing activities, such as those in Wanlu Lake, demonstrate the province’s commitment to sustainable development, allowing nature and industry to coexist harmoniously.

Guangdong’s efforts in preserving mangroves, promoting green beauty, and prioritizing ecological development have put the province at the forefront of environmental conservation. With a focus on a green and beautiful future, Guangdong aims to protect the environment while fostering economic growth, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.

