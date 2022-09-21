Original title: Guangxi Public Security: cracked 1,614 pension fraud cases, recovered 811 million yuan

CNR Nanning, September 21 news (Reporter Wu Liangyi) On September 20, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Public Security Department held a press conference to inform the Guangxi public security organs of the phased results achieved in cracking down on pension fraud.

Guangxi public security organs report the phased results of cracking down on pension fraud

In recent years, cases involving pension fraud have occurred from time to time, causing property losses and mental blows to many elderly people. Since the special campaign to crack down on pension fraud in April 2022, the Guangxi Public Security Department has given full play to its role as the main force in cracking down on crimes and cracked down on pension fraud.

Zhu Yonghui, deputy director of the Public Security Department of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, introduced that as of September 15, the district had established 1,669 pension fraud cases, solved 1,614 cases, and solved 96.7% of the cases, arrested 3,598 criminal suspects, destroyed 262 gangs, and recovered loot Lost 811 million yuan, and spare no effort to protect the “money bag” of the people.

In carrying out the work of cracking down on pension fraud, the Guangxi public security organs have combined with the campaign of “One Million Police Enter Ten Thousand Homes”, launched multiple rounds of publicity campaigns with full coverage, and extensively collected clues, and the public security organs of each city have comprehensively checked and transferred clues. At present, the 12337 platform has transferred 1,665 clues, checked a total of 1,665, and closed 1,587; comprehensively sorted out the clues of pension-related fraud that have not been broken in the past five years, and carried out a thorough investigation. Strengthen the problem orientation, and include the crime of ethnic asset thawing fraud into the scope of special actions. Aiming at the hometown of longevity and the population of migratory birds, systematic analysis, and targeted strikes.

At the same time, the Guangxi public security organs “opened the way”, focused on the six types of pension fraud, and quickly arrested and sentenced a number of illegal and criminal cases involving pension fraud, setting off a climax of the crackdown. The detection rate and the number of arrests in the district are among the top in the country. Among them, Hechi City successfully cracked a large suspected pension fraud case, arrested 55 suspects of various types, and frozen more than 20 million yuan of funds involved, with a total amount of more than 50 million yuan involved. The case was selected as one of the top ten typical cases of the “Hundred Days Action” of the national public security organs’ summer security crackdown and rectification.

"In the next step, the public security organs of the whole district will combine the ongoing '100-day campaign' to crack down on public security in the summer, comprehensively promote the vigorous and orderly development of the special campaign, and earnestly protect the 'money bags' of the people, especially the elderly, and strive to Let the elderly enjoy a happy old age." Zhu Yonghui said.

