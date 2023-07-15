the aerial images of the burning forest – Corriere TV

Over 500 people evacuated to the island due to the fire near the Puntagorda village

(LaPresse) The Spanish Civil Guard has released aerial images of the fire that broke out in the night between Saturday and Sunday on the island of La Palma, in the Canary archipelago. Over 500 people evacuated due to the fire that destroyed eleven homes. Numbers that according to the authorities, however, could increase given that the flames have not yet been tamed. Precisely for this reason the rescuers are checking house by house that the inhabitants of the Puntagaroda village, the closest to the fire, have all abandoned their homes. (LaPresse/Ap)

July 15, 2023 – Updated July 15, 2023, 7:40 pm

