Wimbledon: 60 years after Billie Jean, Vondrousova achieves the same feat

Tennis Triumph in Wimbledon

After 60 years, Vondrousova repeats the feat of Billie Jean

Marketa Vondrousova triumphs as an unseeded player at Wimbledon

Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova wins the Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon. The Czech surprises everyone with her triumph at the classic lawn. Only tears remain for the defeated Ons Jabeur from Tunisia.

After her surprise coup at Wimbledon, Marketa Vondrousova knelt on the holy lawn and could hardly believe her luck. The Czech was the first unseeded player to win the tennis classic in 60 years. The 24-year-old won the final against Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6: 4, 6: 4 in London on Saturday and thus celebrated the first Grand Slam title of her career. The legendary Billie Jean King last won Wimbledon in 1963 without being one of the seeded top players. Vondrousova converted her second match point after 1:20 hours.

As in the previous year, Jabeur had to admit defeat against Jelena Rybakina from Kazakhstan in the final and is still waiting for a title in a Grand Slam tournament. The 28-year-old also lost in the final of the US Open last year. Jabeur could have become the first African player to win the singles title in a Grand Slam tournament.

Vondrousova fell to her knees after the triumph

In the hunt for their first Grand Slam title, both players were initially very nervous. Jabeur managed a quick break in front of Duchess Kate. A year after her final defeat against Rybakina, the Tunisian never seemed free. Vondrousova managed a quick re-break.

Jabeur makes too many avoidable mistakes

As a result, Jabeur seemed completely tense. The 28-year-old had worked hard to take part in the final again. Bianca Andreescu, Petra Kvitova, defending champion Rybakina and in the semifinals also the world number two Aryna Sabalenka – Jabeur was right in the final. But the reward for the hard work did not appear.

There was nothing left of the refreshing performances in the previous rounds. Jabeur took a 4-2 lead under the roof of the Center Court, which was closed due to a thunderstorm warning and strong winds. But then Vondrousova played four games in a row and won the first set after 40 minutes. Jabeur had 15 avoidable errors at that point – far too many to triumph at Wimbledon.

Ons Jabeur winter bitter tears after the defeat in the final

The pressure of playing not just for himself but for all of Africa and the Arab world seemed to paralyze Jabeur. In the run-up to the game, she had repeatedly said how much it would mean to her to be the first African player to win a Grand Slam title in singles. Now that longing seemed to become too great a burden.

And the error festival continued in the second round as well. Vondrousova, on the other hand, began to feel more and more comfortable. She held at love, increasing the pressure on Jabeur. She took the lead again, but then broke again under pressure and couldn’t find a way anymore. At the award ceremony, she cried bitter tears. Even the encouraging applause of the spectators could not console her.