Huasheng Online, November 1 (all-media reporter Chen Yong correspondent Long Qiongfei) Today is the 22nd air defense alarm test day in Hunan Province. At 9:30 a.m., Changsha, Zhuzhou, Xiangtan, Yueyang, Changde, Chenzhou, Zhangjiajie, Loudi and other cities sounded air defense alarms. School teachers and students, government officials, and enterprise employees participated in evacuation drills to enhance air defense and disaster prevention awareness. Skill.

Every November 1st is the test day of the air defense alarm in our province. Since many major historical events related to air defense in Hunan happened in November, the provincial party committee and the provincial government decided to sound the air defense alarm on this day to remind the people of the whole province. Be prepared for danger in times of peace, and the alarm bells are ringing. At 9:30 a.m. on November 1 this year, when the pre-alarm sounded, students from Baihe School in Tianyuan District, Zhuzhou City, Baiyangpo Primary School in Yueyanglou District, Yueyang City and other schools, led by teachers, went from each classroom to the designated route and order. , and immediately evacuated to the playground to conduct air defense drills. The civil air defense professional team explained the civil air defense knowledge to the students in detail, and demonstrated relevant self-rescue and mutual rescue skills.

In many places in the province, special propaganda areas have been set up in places with relatively concentrated personnel to publicize the knowledge of air defense and disaster prevention to citizens.

On the same day, the Hunan Provincial Civil Air Defense Office held the “Government Affairs Open Theme Day” event, and invited some deputies to the people’s congresses and members of the CPPCC from the province, Changsha City and Yuelu District to visit the civil air defense project and observe the “11.1” provincial air defense alarm test. Sing command and dispatch, demonstrate the functions of professional air defense and disaster prevention equipment, and listen to reports on civil air defense work. The deputies to the National People’s Congress and the members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference had an in-depth understanding of the new achievements of civil air defense combat readiness and the duties and functions of civil air defense.