Love Faner Morning Report Read

Apple iPhone’s weekly sales in China drop 27%

DingTalk responds to teacher’s death after online class

Twitter employees work 12-hour days to prevent layoffs

Nucleic acid testing fees have been notified in many places from November

Weilai responds to the suspension of the production of the vehicle factory

Jia Yueting sues LeTV Holdings

China Unicom and Tencent set up a new mixed-ownership company

How to build a department of Metaverse Engineering in a university?

Xiaomi releases 12S Ultra concept machine

Huawei Pocket S folding screen released

Love Faner Experience Huawei WATCH GT Cyber

Samsung says Apple will launch a foldable screen in 2024

Canon unveils EOS R6 Mark II and more

HEYTEA’s affordable sub-brand “Xixiaocha” has closed

Apple Pay launches “Honor of Kings” themed transportation card face

SHEIN will open its first brick-and-mortar store in Tokyo

Avatar: The Way of Water Official Trailer Released

“Super Body” develops spin-off drama

Paopao kart uniforms will be discontinued

Apple iPhone’s weekly sales in China drop 27%

U.S. investment bank Jefferies released a report that the rapid decline in weekly iPhone sales in China may herald a bigger challenge for Apple.

In the week that began on October 24, Apple’s iPhone sales in China dropped 27%, the third consecutive week of declines and an increasing decline, the research report said. Some analysts say that this negative trend persists even considering the early launch of the iPhone 14 this year, and it is more pronounced than the recent decline in sales of Android rivals.

In addition, three people familiar with the matter said yesterday that Apple has suspended almost all hiring and is not expected to reopen until September next year.

In fact, a few months ago, Apple fired about 100 employees responsible for recruiting, citing “spending cuts.”

Source: Caijing Technology & Sina Technology

DingTalk responds to teacher’s death after being attacked by hackers in online class

Recently, a high school history teacher in Henan collapsed at home alone after finishing the live broadcast of his online class. He was found and confirmed dead two days later.

His daughter said that some strangers broke into the teacher’s online classroom on the day of the incident. These people collectively entered the online classroom, played music and videos unrelated to the classroom, graffitied and left messages on the public screen, abused teachers and students, etc., seriously disrupting the order of classroom teaching.

In response, Dingding’s customer service responded: “I have understood the relevant situation, are verifying it, and actively cooperate with the police to assist in the investigation.”

It is understood that “demolition” refers to a series of behaviors that disrupt the teaching order of online courses in an extreme way. The “hackers” who carry out such behaviors call themselves “demolitionists of online courses”. Such groups can be charged to disrupt the classroom order at the request of the students and based on the course information provided by the students.

Source: Touch Music & The Paper

Twitter employees work 12-hour days in case Musk lays off staff

After Musk took office as Twitter’s interim CEO, he made a number of reforms to Twitter, including adjusting the price of Twitter Blue “Blue V Certification” to $8 per month within a week.

According to Musk, the revised $8 Twitter Blue will provide higher exposure, the ability to post long video/audio, cut ads in half, and the right to view articles from partnered publications for free.

Although some users were dissatisfied with this charging plan, Musk still said that “the $8 will be charged correctly” and changed his Twitter profile to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator.”

To implement Musk’s plan, Twitter executives have asked some employees to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, before the end of the first week of November, but reportedly made no mention of overtime pay or adjustments. compensation for rest.

Management felt the pinch themselves, with some managers saying they even slept in Twitter’s offices on Friday and Saturday nights.

Musk’s team plans to lay off about a quarter of Twitter’s workforce in the first round of layoffs, a person familiar with the matter said.

Source: Business Insider & IT House

Nucleic acid testing fees have been notified in many places from November

According to Yicai, some areas in Guizhou, Hunan, Guangdong and other provinces have recently announced adjustments to the charging policy for normalized nucleic acid testing.

After the adjustment, except for specific groups of people and specific circumstances, other residents will need to pay for nucleic acid testing at their own expense.

At present, Zhijin County under Guiyang City and Bijie City in Guizhou Province, parts of Yueyang City in Hunan Province, several counties under Yibin City in Sichuan Province, some counties and districts under Longnan and Jiuquan in Gansu Province, and some districts and towns under Huizhou City in Guangdong Province and other cities and All counties and districts have announced that “willingness to inspect and inspect” personnel must pay for nucleic acid at their own expense.

Source: First Financial

Weilai responds to the production suspension of the vehicle factory: it will indeed affect the production and delivery progress

Recently, it has been reported that NIO’s two factories in Hefei have stopped production one after another, and the current delivery of its models has generally been delayed.

The relevant person in charge of Weilai Automobile responded to the incident and said: “The production has been seriously affected by the epidemic, and the news is true, which will affect the production and delivery progress.”

In addition, some people familiar with the matter said that NIO’s auto industrial park Neo Park in Hefei Economic and Technological Development Zone is also under closed control recently, and the vehicle production line of the F2 factory has also been suspended.

Source: Financial Associated Press

According to the Tianyancha app, LeTV Holdings recently added a new court announcement. The plaintiffs are Jia Yueting and others, and the cause of the case is a loan contract dispute.

As the founder of LeEco, Jia Yueting and LeEco Holdings involved a total of 14 judgment documents for loan contract disputes, and the amount involved exceeded 100 million yuan.

At present, Jia Yueting holds 92.07% of LeTV Holdings and is the actual controller of the company. At the same time, the total amount executed by the enterprise is about 2.758 billion yuan.

SOURCE: IT HOME & ZEALER

China Unicom and Tencent jointly set up new company

According to the document of the State Administration for Market Regulation, the new joint venture case of China Unicom Innovation and Venture Capital Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Tencent Industrial Venture Capital Co., Ltd. was unconditionally approved, and the trial was concluded on October 18.

According to “Waidian Finance”, the subsidiary was established for regular cooperation in the field of cloud computing, and may be the entity of the new cooperation project of Tencent and China Unicom in 2018.

Previously, China Unicom announced a 78 billion yuan mixed-ownership reform investment plan in August 2017, and Tencent invested 11 billion yuan to subscribe. In 2018, the cloud service cooperation platform of the cooperation between the two was officially released, and cloud services including cloud servers, cloud hard drives, object storage, and file storage were initially launched.

At present, domestic cloud computing and big data services are basically bound to one of the three major basic operators or state-owned holding companies, such as the cooperation between Huawei and China Telecom, and the cooperation between Alibaba and China Unicom (Yunli Wisdom).

Source: Financial Associated Press & Late Finance

💡 How to build a Metaverse Engineering Department in a university?

Besides changing the name, what else needs to be done to build a “Metaverse Engineering Department”? Pan Zhigeng, dean of the School of Artificial Intelligence at Nanjing University of Information Technology, revealed more in a recent interview.

First, the talent training program within the department will change.

For example, the school will add elective courses such as basic virtual reality technology, blockchain technology, and brain-computer interface. At the same time, blockchain content will be added to existing information security courses, and human-computer interaction knowledge will be supplemented in graphics.

In addition to increasing the course content, students’ comprehensive practice is also enriched. For example, the school will cooperate with enterprises to set up projects such as virtual human design, education metaverse system design, and smart pension metaverse system design, allowing students to choose one of them.

Pan Zhigeng believes that in the integration of production and education, the advantages of the Metaverse will be more easily reflected:

“Like training students to repair aircraft engines, it’s impossible to buy so many engines. But in the virtual environment of the metaverse, students can turn on the engine, listen to its sound, or view previous maintenance records.”

It is expected that the two Metaverse Laboratories of Nanxin University will also be completed by the end of the year. In Pan Zhigeng’s description, students will be able to get a 4D movie-like look and feel in a huge projection environment through VR glasses.

When talking about the vague prospect of the metaverse, Pan Zhigeng said that it takes time to answer:

“After a few years, we will see the effect. For example, have the quality of employment and the average salary of students improved? Has the admission score increased? Has the curriculum system more adapted to market requirements? Use these to answer questions.”

If you want to know more, you can check it in “Beijing News Media Research”.

Xiaomi releases 12S Ultra concept machine

Xiaomi released the Xiaomi Mi 12S Ultra concept machine yesterday, and plans to connect an external Leica M series professional lens to the Xiaomi Mi 12S Ultra back module.

It is reported that the concept machine will add another 1-inch sensor in the center of the back module. After connecting the lens, the second direct light sensor built into the phone can be used with the ƒ/1.4 lens to double the amount of light entering.

The lens will be installed in the same way as the camera, and the Leica M-series lens can be arbitrarily transferred using the adapter ring. The square-circle structure on the mobile phone will be changed to be directly fixed on the middle frame of the whole machine with female and female screws to bear the weight of the external lens.

Source: Lei Jun

Huawei Pocket S folding screen released, starting from 5988 yuan

Last night, Huawei officially released the new folding screen mobile phone Pocket S.

The front of the Huawei Pocket S is equipped with a 6.9-inch 21:9 foldable flexible screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary screen can be set with dynamic themes, and supports a variety of functions, including answering calls, taking photos and videos, and controlling music playback.

In terms of imaging, the new phone is equipped with a 40-megapixel RYYB main camera + 14-megapixel wide-angle lens, as well as a 10-channel multispectral sensor and a laser focus sensor.

In other hardware, the new phone uses a 4G Snapdragon 778G processor, a built-in 4000mAh battery, supports 40W fast charging, has side fingerprint unlocking and face unlocking, and supports WiFi6.

Huawei PocketS starts at 5988 yuan (128GB), and new products such as MateStation X 2022 and WATCH GT Cyber ​​smart watch were also released yesterday.

It is worth mentioning that Yu Chengdong, Huawei’s executive director, also said at the press conference that Huawei’s folding screen has won the first place in China’s market share, first in shipments, and first in consumer satisfaction: “Every two units sold. One of the folding screens is Huawei.”

Source: ZEALER & Sanlian Life Weekly

Love Faner Experience Huawei WATCH GT Cyber

Huawei WATCH GT Cyber ​​experience: changing shells in one second, a cool choice for young people 👇

Click on the picture to jump to the video

Samsung says Apple will launch a foldable screen in 2024

According to TheElec, Samsung’s mobile business unit laid out its strategy for foldable smartphones at a meeting with suppliers in October.

Samsung told its suppliers that it believes the foldable smartphone market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 80 percent by 2025.

At the same time, Samsung also expects Apple to join the folding screen field in 2024, but will first launch laptops and tablets instead of folding screen iPhones.This may suggest that Apple’s new machine should also purchase flexible panels from Samsung Display

Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said that Apple was testing a device with a 9-inch foldable display and predicted that the foldable iPhone is unlikely to be launched before 2025.

Source: IT House

Canon launches full-frame micro-camera EOS R6 Mark II and more

The successor to the Canon EOS R6, the EOS R6 Mark II, was officially released yesterday, equipped with a full-frame CMOS image sensor with approximately 24.2 million effective pixels.

Compared with the EOS R6, the EOS R6 Mark II can achieve a maximum continuous shooting speed of about 40 frames per second under the electronic shutter, which is twice that of the EOS R6, and is equipped with a RAW continuous shooting mode for the first time in an EOS full-frame camera.

The new machine also expands the detection and recognition range, can detect and identify animals such as cats, dogs, birds, horses, etc., and can also detect sports cars and motorcycles including formula racing cars.

In terms of video, the new phone supports the recording of 6K oversampling full-frame uncropped 4K 59.94p short films, which can make full use of the full-frame wide viewing angle and blur effect, and supports up to 8 levels of collaborative image stabilization.

The EOS R6 Mark II will be available in late November. In addition, the flash EL-5 and the RF mid-telephoto prime lens RF135mm F1.8 L IS USM will also be available soon.

HEYTEA’s affordable sub-brand “Xixiaocha” has closed

BookThis week, the affordable tea sub-brand “Xixiaocha” hatched by HEYTEA closed in the last store of Guangzhou Chengtou Building.

On Dianping, all Xixiaocha stores showed “closed business”, and its last public account push stayed in July.

According to Jiemian News, Hey Tea said that with the price adjustment of Hey Tea, Hey Xiaocha, which has been in business for two and a half years, has completed its historical mission. This also means that HEYTEA has ended its test in the field of affordable tea.

Source: 36 Krypton Future Consumption

Apple Pay launches “Honor of Kings” themed transportation card face

Starting today, iPhone and Apple Watch users can download the “7th Anniversary of Honor of Kings” mobile phone electronic transportation card owner for free through the Beijing One Card app or the Shanghai Bus Card app. title card.

There are a total of 2 anniversary cards this time, one of which is the theme of “Nice to meet you” for the anniversary of King Glory, and the other is the theme of “Anniversary Limited Skin Skin Boy · Five Harvest Years”.

The card face is suitable for mobile transportation cards issued in Beijing and Shanghai, and can be collected for free from now until November 30.

SHEIN will open its first brick-and-mortar store in Tokyo

Cross-border e-commerce company SHEIN recently announced that it will open its first permanent store in Harajuku, Tokyo on November 13, officially laying out the offline market.

In the store, consumers can try on clothes sold on the website, scan QR codes to place orders online, and also host fashion shows and designer events.

In addition, the offline experience store “SHEIN POPUP OSAKA” opened by SHEIN in Osaka, Japan from October 22nd also attracted many consumers to line up to enter, and some consumers queued for up to 3 hours.

Source: LADYMAX

Avatar: The Way of Water Official Trailer Released

Click on the picture to jump to view the preview description. Picture from: xxx This film is directed by James Cameron and starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.

The story takes place many years after the first film, the hero and heroine of the previous work have settled down and formed a family, and the center of the film revolves around their children, so this sequel will be a story about family.

The film will be released in North America on December 16 and will run for 190 minutes.

“Super Body” develops spin-off drama

According to “Variety”, a spin-off of “Super Body” is in development, Morgan Freeman is expected to star, and the original protagonist Scarlett Johansson has not yet determined whether to return.

The 2014 film version of “Super Body”, directed by Luc Besson, tells the story of a woman who accidentally triggers her brain to “wake up” in Taipei and turns into a superhero.

At present, the plot of the drama version is still under wraps and will be jointly developed by EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow.

Source: Mtime

The operating contract expires, and the running kart service will be discontinued

The platform server of “Running Kart” developed by NEXON and represented by Game Orange announced that it will be suspended on January 31, 2023 because the operating contract is about to expire.

“Running Kart” is a massively multiplayer online racing game produced by South Korea’s NEXON company. The characters of the game continue to use the characters in “Bubble Hall”. Players can drive kart in towns, forests, deserts, glaciers, and cemeteries. , mines and other themed tracks to play the game.

However, the new generation of “Running Kart”, “Running Kart: Drift”, will also be launched soon. Pre-orders have been opened, and it is expected to be launched globally in 2022.

Source: 36kr

Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University Taicang Campus @Jiangsu·Suzhou

Traditional educational buildings are designed from the perspective of “educational” teaching, while the new Taicang campus of Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University chooses to focus on “educated people” to explore aspects such as inclusive education.

Inside the big circle is the main body of the “Learning Supermarket”, which includes shared basic teaching facilities, administrative offices and auxiliary spaces, and public cultural spaces.

Colleges are arranged in a horseshoe shape along a ring to facilitate shared educational facilities

Compared with the traditional core, linear, and bifurcated structures, this super-large-scale annular structure can connect different functional spaces in series to form a comprehensive and flat combination, realizing the design concept of “integration and symbiosis”.