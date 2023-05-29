Home » The American bomber that attacked Yugoslavia flies over Sarajevo | Info
On Tuesday, May 30, the American bomber “B-1B Lancer” will fly over Sarajevo from 1 pm to 3 pm.

The United States announced that the bomber “B-1B Lancer” will fly over Sarajevo on Tuesday, May 30, from 1 to 3 p.m., writes “Klix.ba”. This plane will fly in the name of the symbolic friendship between the United States of America and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

B-1B Lancer” is the bomber that has the largest payload of conventional guided and unguided weapons in the US Air Force. The bomber has a variable geometry wing/fuselage configuration and afterburning turbofan engines, enabling long range, maneuverability and high speed.

It also has advanced targeting, navigation and communication systems, as well as electronic self-protection and jamming systems. “B-1B Lancer” is a very versatile aircraft with a multipurpose weapon system and is used in various operations around the world.

The bomber has impressive performance and payload and holds many world records for speed, payload, range and take-off time. The manufacturer of this bomber is the company Boeing, a the price of one such bomber is 317 million dollars.

It was used for the first time in combat in support of operations against Iraq during Operation “Desert Fox” in December 1998, and in 1999, six such bombers were used in the aggression against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, dropping more than 20 percent of the total amount of weapons.


