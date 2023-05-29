Home » 1.1 million policyholders have already switched
1.1 million policyholders have already switched

New study: 1.1 million people have already changed their health insurance – and the next premium shock will follow soon

The merry-go-round continues to turn: in the autumn, many insured persons are likely to switch funds again. Because price sensitivity has increased significantly in relation to premiums, as a new analysis shows.

Beautiful colorful world of health insurance: The amount of the premium determines the choice.

Bild: Christian Beutler / KEYSTONE

It is the second highest value ever and the highest since 2010: A total of 12.8 percent of the insured changed health insurance at the beginning of 2023. That corresponds to around 1.1 million people. Young adults were particularly willing to change, i.e. the group of 26 to 34 year olds, the French-speaking Swiss, where the premium burden is higher anyway, and the high earners. This is the result of a representative survey carried out on behalf of the consulting firm Accenture and available to CH Media.

