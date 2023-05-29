eliminated, appointed and endless quarrels

The seventh bet of the Evening of the Isola dei Famosi 2023 saw some masks of the shipwrecked finally fall. However, many strategies are yet to be revealed.

The eliminated

The nominees of the week were Corinne Clery, Marco Mazzoli, Luca Vetrone, Pamela Camassa and Nathaly Caldonazzo. Corinne leaves the game and reaches the Last Beach Clery, who then chooses to return to Italy. Salvo against all predictions Luca Vetrone. The French actress gives Nathaly Caldonazzo the kiss of Judas.

The fight

There was no shortage of sparks: Andrea Lo Cicero and Marco Mazzoli faced each other head on. On the other hand, two roosters can’t stay in the henhouse. And Vladimir Luxuria has also put his weight on it, accusing Lo Cicero of being a castaway who speaks behind the backs of the other competitors.

The leading test

Marco Mazzoli and Andrea Lo Cicero are also engaged in trial leader: the rotisserie. After a minute and a half the radio host falls into the water and the former rugby player wins. Lo Cicero chooses to save Mazzoli from the nomination. The two therefore seem to have clarified. At least until the next game strategy. Lo Cicero challenges Pamela Camassa to become leader. And in the end Pamela Camassa wins, who therefore becomes the leader of the week.

The face to face

Helena about to against everyone. It is an open clash with Pamela Camassa, Alessandra Drusian and Cristina Scuccia. The discussions got very heated, but they didn’t lead to anything, since each protagonist maintained his position. A moment of particularly useless television, then. Culminating with a challenge between the three of them on one side and the Brazilian model on the other. And it is Helena who wins. So that comes into play. Also bringing Gian Maria Sainato as a dowry.

Against each other

In the episode of the quarrels, here is a other clash: Andrea Lo Cicero versus Nathaly Caldonazzo. Again, a very bad taste television moment. Like all discussions between the two of them. Also because very vulgar words fly by. And to think that they should also be two faces of the entertainment world.

One-way surprises

Due surprises for Marco Mazzoli and none for the others, except one for Luca Vetrone and a half-surprise for Cristina Scuccia. And the audience begins to wonder: “Is the production favoring anyone?”

The nominees

Helena Prestes and Gian Maria Sainato cannot be named. Nathaly Caldonazzo is the nominee after the rescue chain, Alessandra Drusian of the Jalisse is the nominee of the group, but is saved by the leader, while Fabio Ricci of the Jalisse is the nominee of the leader Pamela Camassa.