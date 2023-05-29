Procedures for graduates who emigrate to Italy: how to validate the university degree

Los foreign students that they have graduate and wish emigrate for professionalize in Italia must carry out the homologation of the college degree. In the case of Argentine certifications, it must be taken into account that the processing may be completed, as long as the educational institutions are recognized by the European State.

In order to start the validation process of the higher studies carried out in the country of origin, the Value Statement as a mandatory condition and the translation into the language of the Italian nation. Which are the requirements?

What is the Statement of Value about?

The Value Statement is a document that describes the value of the college degreein this case of the Argentinian republicwhich is issued by the consular authorities of the territory belonging to the European Union . But, it does not grant any other type of recognition.

How many days does an Argentinian have to work in Italy to fill the little monkey in the supermarket?

In addition, it is essential to have previously carried out the Hague apostille in person at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Nation. The government establishment is located on Calle Esmeralda at 1216 of the City of Buenos Aires.

Homologation of the university title to emigrate to Italy

What are the requirements that Italy demands for the homologation of the university degree?

College degree

Certificate of studies

Career study program

Statement from the academic institution confirming completion and completion of the entire study program.

Curriculum vitae

In the case of diploma recognition of the houses of higher studies destined to work professionally, the applicant will have to request the legitimation before the competent state ministry of Italia. After the corresponding agreement, the interested party may register with the qualified associations.

Italian citizenship: what are the three mandatory documents that must be processed from 2023

In this sense, it is extremely important to underline that each entity has particular specifications for the homologation and they may demand additional documents to those mentioned above, and even have guidelines to comply with at the regional level.

Homologation of the university degree to work in Italy

In the event that the papers presented are correctly registered and complete, the Government office will publish it through a decree framed within the Italian Official Gazette.

What communes in Italy accept the digital certificate to process citizenship?

What is the European Professional Card?

La Tarjeta Professional Europea (TPE) it is an electronically generated certificate. You must first obtain recognition of your qualifications in a territory of the European Union and work there for at least 3 years in order to obtain a TPE that allows you to practice in any of the constituencies that make up the EU. Said credential can be requested for those who develop the following professions:

physiotherapists

nurses

mountain guides

real estate agents