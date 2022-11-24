Home Entertainment Perfume in the marketing mix: the LabSolue case history
Entertainment

Perfume in the marketing mix: the LabSolue case history

by admin
Perfume in the marketing mix: the LabSolue case history

LabSolue, a fantasy name that celebrates the union between “laboratory” and “absolute” – a term used in perfumery to define the natural raw material from which an essence is obtained – was created by Giorgia and Ambra Martone on the origins of Marvin, historian
family cosmetic brand, founded in 1945 by grandfather Vincenzo. The initiative gives life to an olfactory library: a collection of perfumes inspired by the Italian territory, by its flowering, woody, fruity and aromatic shrubs. A place to browse through ingredients and essential oils and where to select your favorite essence – linked to a personal memory – enclosing it in a diffuser bottle for the home, in a handcrafted candle or in a bottle of eau de parfum.

The concept of this particular “laboratory” has entered the category of case histories within the new edition of the book “Marketing management” by Kotler, Keller, Chernev, Ancarani, Costabile. The reasons? We talk about consistency between purpose, brand and mission; sustainability in the global impact of the hotel (the Magna Pars in Milan) that hosts it and its products; the impact of olfactory sensoriality on the customer experience; of perfume as an element of the marketing mix.

See also  Shanghai Police Destroyed Counterfeit Gang and Seized 4 Million Fake Ultraman-Latest News

You may also like

One question and one answer▏Wang Xiaofei’s S family?...

Smi: investing in the South to protect the...

Jay Chou sings online and gets 1 billion...

CCTV-6 launched film restoration and ultra-clearization of about...

Moncler Maya 70 and Pharrell Williams launch collaboration...

MONCLER MAYA 70 COLLABORATES WITH PHARRELL WILLIAMS

Warm winter velvet, warmth, inspiration and happiness Unlimited...

Electric and hybrid, the Italians choose to rent....

HIDDEN.NY joins hands with NEEDLES to release the...

Glintwine mulled wine band’s first album “Sip on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy