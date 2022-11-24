Listen to the audio version of the article

LabSolue, a fantasy name that celebrates the union between “laboratory” and “absolute” – a term used in perfumery to define the natural raw material from which an essence is obtained – was created by Giorgia and Ambra Martone on the origins of Marvin, historian

family cosmetic brand, founded in 1945 by grandfather Vincenzo. The initiative gives life to an olfactory library: a collection of perfumes inspired by the Italian territory, by its flowering, woody, fruity and aromatic shrubs. A place to browse through ingredients and essential oils and where to select your favorite essence – linked to a personal memory – enclosing it in a diffuser bottle for the home, in a handcrafted candle or in a bottle of eau de parfum.

The concept of this particular “laboratory” has entered the category of case histories within the new edition of the book “Marketing management” by Kotler, Keller, Chernev, Ancarani, Costabile. The reasons? We talk about consistency between purpose, brand and mission; sustainability in the global impact of the hotel (the Magna Pars in Milan) that hosts it and its products; the impact of olfactory sensoriality on the customer experience; of perfume as an element of the marketing mix.