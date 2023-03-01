Home World The Americans revive the Antonov Mriya, a symbolic aircraft of Ukraine destroyed by the Russians
The Americans revive the Antonov Mriya, a symbolic aircraft of Ukraine destroyed by the Russians

ROMA – One year after destruction at the hands of the Russians, now the Americans are reviving the aircraft that is a symbol of Ukrainian pride. For one of his video games, Microsoft has rebuilt perfectly – and in 3D – the longest aircraft with the largest wingspan in the world: it is Mriya, the Antonov An-225 which was hit by Putin’s missiles at Hostomel airport, 30 kilometers from Kiev.

