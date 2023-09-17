Home » the Ard Discount in via Beato Angelico was attacked
World

the Ard Discount in via Beato Angelico was attacked

by admin
the Ard Discount in via Beato Angelico was attacked

by newspaperdipalermo.it – ​​7 minutes ago

On yesterday’s quiet evening, an Ard Discount located in via Beato Angelico in Palermo was the scene of a robbery. A man armed with scissors broke into the shop, threatening the cashier and forcing her to hand over the day’s takings. The theft occurred shortly before the store closed. The robber, described…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Robbery in Palermo with scissors: the Ard Discount store in via Beato Angelico attacked appeared 7 minutes ago in the online newspaper cielodipalermo.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Foreign media: New Zealand passes smoking ban and will raise smoking age year by year - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

Puerto Rico Earthquake Reports and Updates: Tremor Alert...

Schifani in Lampedusa with Meloni and Von der...

Sweden Purchases 48 New Archer Vehicle-Mounted Howitzers to...

FEMINA VOLUME 1: THE PREDATORS OF ATMAN

Over 4,000 Volunteers Remove 55,000 Pounds of Waste...

Kokeshi: wooden treasures and Japanese tradition

Argentina to Acquire 38 F-16 Fighter Jets from...

Father Lembo new auxiliary bishop of Tokyo

Man Dies with Throat Slit in Violent Altercation...

Matte black tap is Lorenzetti’s bet – MONDO...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy