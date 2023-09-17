Bundesliga: WSG Tirol wins cellar duel in Lustenau

Kofi Schulz (38th) and Nik Prelec (42nd) ensured a seemingly comfortable lead for the WSG at the break. The Lustenauers hit back thanks to a brace from Anthony Schmid (50th, 56th) before Lukas Sulzbacher scored the decisive goal for the guests (62nd).

For a long time there had been no sign of such a goal spectacle. There were no highlights to be seen in the Reichshofstadion for the time being, the only time there was any excitement when Julius Ertlthaler’s WSG goal was rightly disallowed for offside (6th).

Tyrolean double strike before the break

Things got faster in the minutes before the half-time whistle. After a long throw-in from Sulzbacher, the ball landed at Schulz, who volleyed from the five-pointer and made it 1-0 for the Tyroleans. Two minutes later, Mahamadou Diarra ran alone towards the Lustenau goal, but narrowly missed.

The 2-0 victory for coach Thomas Silberberger’s team resulted from what was at that point the best action of the game: Ertlthaler played a free ball to Alexander Ranacher, who took the ball directly to the middle. There, Matthäus Taferner heeled off for Prelec, and the striker was successful with a sit-on.

Lustenau tries to catch up in vain

Lustenau coach Markus Mader reacted at half-time with a triple substitution and his team came out of the locker room transformed. Suddenly the home team developed the pressure that had been sorely missed before, and the reward promptly followed.

First, Schmid prevailed against Ranacher and netted between the legs of WSG goalie Adam Stejskal, who was replaced injured a short time later. Shortly afterwards, Schmid provided the next highlight with a magnificent side kick into the far corner.

However, in the exuberance of having made up the deficit, the Lustenauers were able to counterattack. Sulzbacher played a one-two with Prelec and put the Tyroleans back in the lead. After that, the Lustenauers were no longer able to improve and thus prolonged their false start to the new season.

Voices about the game:

Marcus Mader (Lustenau coach): “It is completely inexplicable how you can deliver such a first half, especially because we trained very well beforehand. We lost in the end because we made one or two individual mistakes, like in the 2-3 game. We can build on the second half, but it’s difficult to process the whole thing.”

Thomas Silberberger (WSG coach): “We clearly dominated in the first half and actually should have led higher. The fact that things got hot again was due to Lustenau’s first goal, which was our only defensive mistake. The 2:2 was a dream goal. The only bitter thing was that we didn’t decide the game earlier, the chances were there.”

Admiral Bundesliga, seventh round

Sunday:

Lustenau – WSG Tirol 2:3 (0:2)

Lustenau, Reichshofstadion, SR Harkam

Torfolge:

0:1 Schulz (38.)

0:2 Prelec (42.)

1:2 A. Schmid (50.)

2:2 A. Schmid (56.)

2:3 Sulzbacher (62.)

Lustenau: Schierl – Moltenis (46./Rhein), Mätzler, Grujcic (67./J. Schmid) – Anderson, Tiefenbach, Grabher (46./Surdanovic), Diallo – Bobzien (72./Diaby), Baden Frederiksen (46./ Cisse), A. Schmid

WSG: Stejskal (52./Ozegovic) – Ranacher, Bacher, Gugganig, Schulz – Sulzbacher, Üstündag (63./Ogrinec), Taferner, Ertlthaler (73./Stumberger) – Prelec (73./Buksa), Diarra

Yellow cards: Grujcic or Üstündag, Ranacher