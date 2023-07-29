The arm of a crane catches fire and falls into the street in New York – Corriere TV

The surrounding buildings were evacuated as a precaution: there were no injuries

The arm of a crane working on the construction of a skyscraper caught fire and collapsed this morning, July 26, in New York. As it fell, the crane struck another building, shattering window panes. Authorities closed the street to traffic at the intersection of Tenth Avenue and 41st. The surrounding buildings have been evacuated. As far as we know, there were no injuries.

July 26, 2023 – Updated July 26, 2023, 9:31 pm

