The arrival of the Spanish premier Sanchez in Kiev for the meeting with Zelensky – Corriere TV

During the semester of presidency, which began today, Madrid will be involved in the process concerning the country’s accession to the EU

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has arrived in Ukraine, in Kiev, where he went on the occasion of the start of the Spanish presidency of the EU Council. The Iberian leader is expected in the Ukrainian Parliament where he will address the plenary. Later, he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the presidential palace. Sanchez indicated that the war in Ukraine it will be a major priority of the Spanish rotating presidency. For Sanchez it is the third trip to Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

The first was in April 2022 together with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and the second on the eve of the first anniversary of the start of the conflict, on February 23rd. Today’s visit takes place in the midst of the Ukrainian counter-offensive and just one week before rebellion of the Wagner group. During the presidency semester, which began today, Madrid will be involved in the process regarding Ukraine’s accession to the EU. In October, the European Commission will present a report on the progress made in this direction by the country, to verify whether the European requests have been met.

July 1, 2023 – Updated July 1, 2023, 12:03 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

