David Moser ensured a top placing in the red-white-red at the CSIO3* competition in Ebreichsdorf on Saturday. The 21-year-old stayed clear on Chicca Blue as one of 13 riders and finished fifth.

18-year-old Lena Binder, who also had no downs or time errors on Celina, finished eleventh. Victory went to the Ukrainian Oleksandr Prodan.

