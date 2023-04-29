Home » The attackers of the ambulance team were detained | Info
Suspects for the attack on the ambulance team were detained for up to 48 hours.

Source: Facebook/Serbia Live – Belgrade

Members of the police in Belgrade, Zvezdara Police Station, they arrested Ž. M. (25), DM (21) and UB (20) on suspicion of having committed a criminal act of violent behavior.

As announced by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, they are suspected of having attacked a doctor and an ambulance driver with a bat and a wooden object on Saturday, April 29, in Pop Stojanova Streetwho were then treated for their injuries in the Emergency Center.

The suspects were detained for up to 48 hours. They will be brought to the First Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade along with a criminal report, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced. Let us remind you that the emergency team went to the field after receiving a call that a child was having an epileptic seizure. According to the media, the doctor told the parents that the child did not have an epileptic attack, but a hysteria attack. After that, the parents attacked the doctor and the driver.

By the way, the attackers constantly report that the child has an epileptic fit in order to get benzedine and bromazepam, the media wrote.

