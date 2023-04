After a successful English week, the Grasshoppers lost 5-1 to Lugano.

After the defeat against Lugano, St. Gallen and Basel are breathing down the Grasshoppers’ necks. Massimo Piccoli / KEYSTONE

In the Super League, an exciting, close race for the other European Cup places is taking place behind the sovereign leader YB. Because the Young Boys meet FC Lugano in the cup final, the fifth team will also be able to take part in the qualifiers for the Conference League this summer. The Grasshoppers are in 5th place at the moment, but they suffered a setback on Saturday evening when they lost 1:5 in Lugano.