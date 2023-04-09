Home World The Australian government bans the use of TikTok on federal public sector equipment, the Department of Commerce responds – yqqlm
Original title: Australian government bans federal public sector equipment from using TikTok, Department of Commerce responds

China News Agency, Beijing, April 7 (Reporter Li Xiaoyu) In response to the Australian government’s ban on the use of TikTok on federal public sector equipment, the head of the Department of America and Oceania of the Ministry of Commerce of China responded on the 7th that China urges Australia to treat all types of companies fairly and justly. .

Recently, the Australian government issued a security directive prohibiting the use of TikTok software on federal public sector equipment.

In this regard, the head of the US Department of Commerce of the Ministry of Commerce stated that Australia treats TikTok differently from other social media platforms and adopts discriminatory restrictive measures. , It will also harm the self-interests of Australian enterprises and the public.

The above-mentioned person in charge said that the Chinese government has always encouraged enterprises to conduct international operations in accordance with market principles and international economic and trade rules, and abide by the laws and regulations of the country where they are located. The Chinese side urges the Australian side to treat all types of enterprises fairly and justly, provide an open, transparent, and non-discriminatory business environment, and create a favorable atmosphere for the development of China-Australia economic and trade cooperation. (over)Return to Sohu to see more

