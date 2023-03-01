From Zarata, the Euskadi, Navarra and La Rioja edition of Mondo Sonoro, we propose the following concerts to enjoy in our territory in the coming days.
You can check our agenda here. These are our proposals for week 9 of 2023:
Kurt Baker
Mi.1 Black Box · Bilbao 22:00
Moonshine Wagon
Ju.2 Coffee Theater · Bilbao 21:30
Natalia Lacuna
Ju.2 Central · Pamplona 19:30
Vi.3 Victoria Eugenia Theater · Donostia 19:30
The Baboon Show + Not Scientist
Vi.3 Santana 27 – Gold · Bilbao 20:30
La Fuga + Quenovi
Vi.3 Jimmy Jazz · Gasteiz 20:00 · 18/22
Rodrigo Cuevas
Vi.3 Museo Guggenheim · Bilbao 22:00
The Hip Priests
Vi.3 Nave 9 · Bilbao 21:00 · 10/13€ + Turbofuckers
Sat.4 HellDorado · Gasteiz 21:30 + Mr. No + Begitruk
Santero & The Boys
Vi.3 Last · Bilbao 21:30 · €18/22
Meadow green + Telmo Trenor
Vi.3 Dabadaba · Donostia 20:00 · 12/15€
Pinpilinpussies + Ro
Vi.3 Antixena Gaztetxea · Oñati
Sugarcrush + Mil Cordobas
Vi.3 Stereo · Logroño 22:00 · 8/10€
Saturday 4 Chintxarri · Pamplona 20:00
Super Zippers + Wild Brother
Sá.4 Last · Bilbao 21:30 · 8/12€
Mark Lanegan Tribute: Petti & Banda + Juárez
Do.5 Amaia KZ · Sun 7:00 PM · 8€
Holiday Ghosts
Thu.5 Dabadaba · Donostia 20:00 · 10/12€
The Lyres + Los Arrrghs!
Do.5 Stereo · Logroño 19:30 · 20/25€
the good dear
Thu.5 Victoria Eugenia Theater · Donostia 19:00