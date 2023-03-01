Dawid Malan played a lone hand but his century took England to victory in Mirpur

First ODI, Bangladesh v England, Mirpur Bangladesh 209 (47.2 overs): Shanto 58 (82); Wood 2-34, Moeen 2-35 England 212-7 (48.4 overs): Malan 114 (145); Taijul 3-54 Mehidy 2-35 England won by three wickets Scorecard

Dawid Malan scored a battling century to lead England to a hard-fought three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first of three one-day internationals.

The left-hander’s fourth ODI ton held the tourists’ chase together as they overhauled Bangladesh’s 209 all out with eight balls to spare.

On a pitch offering assistance to seamers and spinners alike, wickets fell at regular intervals in the chase.

But Malan hit the winning boundary to put England ahead in the series.

Earlier, Bangladesh had made a strong start to their innings after opting to bat first before being pegged back, with six England bowlers sharing the wickets.

Chris Woakes took the first before Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali took two wickets apiece, and debutant Will Jacks also chipped in.

The home batters largely struggled in the low-scoring contest with Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 58 from 82 balls the only other score over 50 in the match.

The sides will stay in Mirpur for Friday’s second ODI as they continue to build towards the autumn’s World Cup in India.

Malan shows value of patience in brilliant knock

Since England’s white-ball revolution began following the 2015 World Cup debacle, the emphasis has been on all-action, attacking cricket and it has helped deliver 50-over and Twenty20 World Cup titles.

There are times, though, when another more subtle approach is required as Malan proved in a perfectly-paced knock at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Coming in at the end of the first over following Jason Roy’s tame dismissal, the 35-year-old showed all of his experience to battle through as wickets continued to fall at the other end.

When Jos Buttler edged Taskin Ahmed behind in the 17th over, England were 65-4 and Malan’s wicket held the key to the match.

His calm demeanour never wavered, though, and throughout useful partnerships with Will Jacks and Moeen Ali, he controlled the rate superbly with a canny ability to find the boundary just when the pressure was building on a tricky pitch.

Malan was able move through the gears as England closed in on their target, bringing up a brilliant hundred in the process, and while Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and others are still to come back, he continues to make a compelling case for selection come the World Cup.

