The Balkan drug clan was broken Info

In a joint action by the police of Austria and Germany, a drug clan, which was mainly made up of citizens of the Balkan countries, was broken up, and arrests were made in Vienna and Hesse.

Izvor: Shutterstock

As stated in today’s announcement by the Austrian police, the multi-month investigation and action dealt a serious blow to organized crime and drug smuggling, reports Nezavisne Novine.

Namely, Austrian police officers in cooperation with members of the German Federal Police and the special unit Cobra launched an operation in October 2022, when the first suspects were arrested.

According to the Austrian media, a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina (30) and a citizen of Croatia (36) were arrested at the time, who were “lighting up” with 6.6 kilograms of cocaine. According to the statement, the two were arrested in Austria, where they were allegedly on “business“.

During the further investigation, two more members of the clan, both citizens of Serbia (34, 37), were arrested, and they tried to smuggle a large amount of narcotics. The next operation led the police to several more suspects from the Western Balkans.

Namely, they first arrested a smuggler with the so-called of Kosovo and a 48-year-old Macedonian. Together with them, two Dutchmen were arrested, and during the arrest, 4.3 kilograms of cocaine were found.

At the same time, sometime in December last year, the police learned about a large cocaine shipment in the Kassel area. Then members of the German police enter the scene and arrest five suspects from Germany, Poland and Angola in Germany. About 10 kilograms of cocaine were then found.

(World)