Falls on the Gran Sasso, Roman mountaineer dies – Abruzzo

The climbing partner was unharmed, dynamics of the accident to be ascertained

A Roman mountaineer died in the afternoon while climbing at Prati di Tivo (Teramo).

Two Capitoline mountaineers were along the Via Mirka on the Corno Piccolo, on the Gran Sasso, when one of the two, the lead on the rope, on the fourth pitch, for unknown reasons, flew down the wall and died. The climber ended up stuck in a niche in the wall below and at first the climbing partner thought he was fine.

The second mountaineer alerted 118 and the mountain rescue protocol was triggered: the Alpine and Speleological Rescue was activated, which left with the helicopter rescue.

Due to the strong gusts of wind, the helicopter sent an Alpine and Speleological Rescue technician down the wall, who recovered the mountaineer unharmed, while the other rescuers are recovering and bringing down the body of the deceased mountaineer.

