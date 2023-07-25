The basilica of Odessa (hit by the Russians) that Italy will help to rebuild – Corriere TV

0
Two days after the Russian attack on the Odessa basilica, there is a continuous flow of faithful who arrive to be blessed by the priests. Father Maximilian confirms that it was a Russian missile that destroyed the church. “They wanted to hit her because they hit the resistance of the Ukrainians.”
Italy is considering supporting reconstruction. The damages are estimated at 5 million euros. (Lorenzo Cremonesi sent to Odessa)
July 25, 2023 – Updated July 25, 2023, 8:20 PM
