The basilica of Odessa (hit by the Russians) that Italy will help to rebuild – Corriere TV

Two days after the Russian attack on the Odessa basilica, there is a continuous flow of faithful who arrive to be blessed by the priests. Father Maximilian confirms that it was a Russian missile that destroyed the church. “They wanted to hit her because they hit the resistance of the Ukrainians.”
Italy is considering supporting reconstruction. The damages are estimated at 5 million euros. (Lorenzo Cremonesi sent to Odessa)

July 25, 2023 – Updated July 25, 2023, 8:20 PM

