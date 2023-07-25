Home » ‘Ndrangheta, 12 arrests in Reggio Calabria: even a policeman in handcuffs
‘Ndrangheta, 12 arrests in Reggio Calabria: even a policeman in handcuffs

‘Ndrangheta, 12 arrests in Reggio Calabria: even a policeman in handcuffs

‘Ndrangheta, maxi blitz in Reggio Calabria: 12 arrests. A police superintendent is also in handcuffs

There is also a Superintendent of the State Police among the people arrested this morning as part of the “Medea” operation of the Reggio Calabria DDA against the Mammola clan (RC) which led to thearrest Of 12 people (7 suspects on the loose). He is in fact finished under house arrest Domenico Sità, currently in service at the Siderno police station, charged with the crime of external competition in a mafia association for having supplied Rodolfo Scali in the past (head of the Mammola ‘local’ who ended up in prison) and more recently to a subject under investigation by the Turin District Anti-Mafia Prosecutor’s Office, confidential information, even in exchange for some gifts.

