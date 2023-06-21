The bear entered the house and ate flint | Info

An unreal video was recorded in Colorado, where a bear ate a man and snacks from the pantry.

An incredible video comes to us from Colorado,the country’s NBA championon which it can be seen a small bear that managed to sneak into the house through the upstairs window of the family home. The owner of the house was not at home at the time of the bear attack a passer-by filmed the burglar from a safe distance while she was waiting for help from professional services.

The bear went in and out several times through the upstairs window, and after searching the house, escaped through the first floor window. The video of the bear was published on social networks:

Homeowner Ryan McFarlane told Fox31 he was at work when he learned the bear had broken into the house “He helped himself to the feed I had prepared for dinner, and he also took some snacks from the pantry. He knocked over a few houseplants – he didn’t do anything terrible,” McFarlane said.

