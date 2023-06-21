Serie B registrations, the news on Lecco and Reggina

The Lombard club presented incomplete documentation due to the stadium issue (Rigamonti-Ceppi was not approved for Serie B), while Reggina ensured that they had sent all the necessary documentation during the night. Meanwhile, the Calabrian club is up for sale and the president Cardona and the entire board have resigned. The Covisoc (Supervisory Commission on Football Clubs) will carry out its checks and decide on the registrations by 30 June

I am expired at midnight the deadlines for submitting applications for registration in next year’s Serie B, but there are several issues that remain open on the table and which will have to be resolved by June 30, 2023.

The Lecco situation

For what concern Leccothe last team to obtain promotion to Serie B after the play-off won on 18 June against Foggia, the club from Lombardy did not submit complete documentation for registering for the next championship: the problem is related to the stadium in which the home matches will be played. Lecco should have presented documentation of works that adapted the Rigamonti-Ceppi (currently not compliant for Serie B) to the required parameters or, alternatively, indicate a second field on which to play. Neither spec would arrive by midnight yesterday. The alternative facility chosen for the internal competitions is the Euganean of Padova but, at the time of registration, Lecco only had the oks of the municipality and of Padova Calcio and not that of the Prefect of Padua (which should arrive in these hours). The company will therefore send the pec of the Padua prefecture out of time and is ready to do so appeal on possible exclusionfocusing on sporting merit (also claiming that the playoffs started 10 days late and the time to find an alternative venue was too short). “We don’t know what’s going on,” the coach admitted yesterday at the press conference Luciano Foschi -. The property has been here all day working with the mayor to get things right. Yesterday evening when I left everything was fine. We have earned the promotion on the field. There is no one, Lega, prefects, councilors who can take that away from us. We won the playoffs by winning back and forth, I don’t know how many times that happened. I am convinced that the club will fix everything and we will play in our stadium. Club and mayor are working to not throw away what has been done”.

Reggina for sale, resignation of president and board of directors

After a complicated season, which saw the Calabrian club suffer a penalty of 5 points due to tax defaults, on the evening of 20 June the transfers on salaries, pending tax and social security payments were uploaded to the FIGC portal. The documents have been sent to the League, as well as those relating to the restructuring plan which was agreed with the Court. Now it’s up to Covisoc, in its checks, to confirm whether the obligations are regular or not. Meanwhile, the Calabrian company in a statement signed by the owner Felice Saladini has confirmed that he has put the club up for sale after the restoration has been carried out. President Cardona and the entire board have resigned to facilitate subsequent transfers of ownership. “I am proud to have participated in the salvation of the team, to secure the Club and to have started its ambitious project, I did it with the heart and commitment of those who love their land. For this reason, I made available to start talks with anyone who shows interest in the Company, with the aim of continuing the successful path we have started and further growing our territories and our beloved Reggina” reads the club’s press release

