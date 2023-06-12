The bear was swimming in the ocean in Florida Info

The video was published on social networks.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/CNN

An incredible video was published on social networks he sees a black bear coming out of the water onto the shore in Florida.

A grizzly “tourist” enjoyed the water before hitting the beach in Destin on Sunday, June 11. “I guess he’s on vacation too“, said one woman who witnessed the incredible scene. By the way, the beach was full of people, which did not prevent the bear from cooling off in the water.

Jennifer Majors Smith explained to Al.com that at first no one on shore knew what was happening in the ocean. “A man yelled, “Bear!” and you’d expect a shark or a dolphin to yell, but not a bear. He came out of the water looking tired but relieved. We were all shocked and amazed when we saw what we saw,” she said.

After coming out of the water, the bear headed towards the nearby dunes and disappeared from the sight of the people on the beach. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates that there are more than 4,000 black bears in Florida.

(WORLD)