Support independent research to beat lung cancer

The awards were presented bando Research to Carepromoted by Sanofi and dedicated this year to non-small cell lung cancer. The projects were selected by an independent jury of experts, chaired by Silvia Novelloprofessor of Medical Oncology at the University of Turin, Head of the Pulmonary Oncology Department at AOU San Luigi Gonzaga in Orbassano (TO) and President of the WALCE Association (Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe) Onlus.

«With 43,000 diagnoses in Italy alone in 2022, lung cancer is still today one of the most widespread neoplasms, the second most frequent in men after prostate cancer and the third most common in women after breast and colon cancer. rectum» explains Novello. “Continuing the research work is essential. The number and level of research projects that we have had the opportunity to examine, the projects awarded today are yet another demonstration of the skills of our country’s researchers. The approach, technologies and skills implemented also allow us to map the directions that research is taking. In Italy, as in the rest of the world, independent research is a hotbed of innovative ideas which can only find advantage in the

support from companies.

The Sanofi call is aimed at universities, hospitals and research institutes and was created with the aim of enhance Italian research and innovation in oncology and made available a first prize worth one hundred thousand euros. The winning Research to Care project was submitted by Julia MazzaschiUniversity of Parma – Department of Medicine and Surgery, and concerns the identification of genomic alterations of tumors to favor the development of personalized therapeutic strategies and targeted treatments.